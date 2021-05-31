Man shot on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a suspect connected to an early morning shooting in Hampton.

Emergency communications was notified around 12:25 a.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim. It was revealed that a 28-year-old victim was shot by an unknown suspect while walking in the area of the 1700 block of Pembroke Avenue.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

If you have information that will assist police, you are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

