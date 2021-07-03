Man shot on West Pembroke Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are looking for help identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a 28-year-old male was shot while traveling in a vehicle in the 2000 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene shortly after 5 p.m., they learned that the victim was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say there is no suspect information to share.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted through the P3Tips mobile app.