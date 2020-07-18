Man shot on Settlers Landing Road in Hampton Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened Friday evening.

Hampton Police say a man sustained injuries not considered life-threatening in the shooting.

Police responded to the 500 block of Settlers Landing Road Friday around 7:45 p.m. for a report of the shooting.

Police say the victim was involved in an altercation and was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital.

The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

