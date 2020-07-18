HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Hampton Police say a man sustained injuries not considered life-threatening in the shooting.
Police responded to the 500 block of Settlers Landing Road Friday around 7:45 p.m. for a report of the shooting.
Police say the victim was involved in an altercation and was shot.
He was taken to a local hospital.
The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- No mask, no entry: Virginia ABC now requiring face coverings inside stores
- Man shot on Settlers Landing Road in Hampton Friday
- Protesters march at Virginia Beach Oceanfront; heavy police presence
- Investigators identify possible types of cars involved in fatal hit-and-run in Newport News
- CAA, W&M suspend Fall football