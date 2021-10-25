Man shot on Childs Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital early Monday morning.

Police responded to 700 block of Childs Avenue just after 1 a.m. for a shooting call and found a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with what is considered to be potentially life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, and no suspect information is available, police say.