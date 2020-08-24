Man shot on Briarfield Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot Monday afternoon on Briarfield Road in Hampton.

Police didn’t have many details in a tweet at 1:14 p.m. but said the shooting happened at a gas station in the 1500 block of Briarfield. They got the call at 12:42 p.m. and the victim’s injuries appeared to be non life-threatening, police say.

No other information is available at this time. Police are also investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in the area of Old Buckroe Road. There’s no indication the two incidents are connected at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.