Man shot on Blackwater Lane in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 21-year-old man was shot along Blackwater Lane in Hampton Wednesday night.

Police got the call about the shooting just before 8 p.m. Officers arrived and located the victim, who had gone into his home after he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries police said are considered not life-threatening.

The motive and circumstances remain under investigation. There is no suspect in custody.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.