HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Hampton.

According to police, a call in reference to a shooting victim came in around 3:50 p.m. in the area of Coliseum Drive and Von Schilling Drive.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the 100 block of Aero Circle when he was struck by gunfire. The victim then fled the scene and stopped in the area of Coliseum Drive and Von Schilling Drive to seek help.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.