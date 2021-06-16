Man shot in parking on West Queen Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in an early morning shooting in Hampton.

Emergency communications said they were notified around 12:23 a.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of West Queen Street.

Officers learned on scene that a 34-year-old male victim was struck by gunfire while he was standing in a parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time. The victim is not cooperating with invesitgators.

