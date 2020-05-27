Man shot from passing vehicle in Hampton

Hampton
Posted: / Updated:
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on May 24.

According to Hampton Police, emergency communications was notified for a report of a shooting in the area of Smiley Road and Old Buckroe Road just after 9:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found cartridge casings but no victim. They were later notified a 33-year-old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived at a facility for treatment.

Investigators later learned the victim was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle. No other details have been released.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submitting a tip through the P3tips.com.

