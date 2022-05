HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Friday night in Hampton, police say.

According to officials, the man was shot around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fruitwood Drive. That’s off of West Mercury Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He is expected to recover.

There is no word on a suspect or motive for the shooting.

