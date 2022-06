HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Marcella Road near Coliseum Drive. The man was pronounced dead when officers arrived.

There’s no suspect information or other details in the case at this time.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.