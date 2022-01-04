Police shoot suspect after officer struck with bat at Ford dealership in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police shot a 30-year-old male suspect after a female officer was struck with a bat Tuesday morning at a Ford dealership, police say.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at Wynne Ford in 1000 block of West Mercury Blvd., near the intersection with N. Amistead Avenue, not far from the Hampton Coliseum.

The scene above Wynne Ford on West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton on Jan. 4, 2022, after police shot a man who they say hit a female officer with a bat.

Sgt. R.C. Williams with Hampton police said the man has life-threatening injuries and the female officer has non life-threatening injuries.

He didn’t have details on what led up to the shooting, but said police were first dispatched around 11 a.m. for a report of a disorderly suspect with a bat.

Williams said preliminary information shows there were four officers at the scene and there is body camera footage of the incident. He was not able to confirm which officer shot the suspect or how many rounds were fired, or if the suspect had additional weapons.

Below: WAVY’s interview with Williams at 1 p.m.

As of 1 p.m. police were still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. There will be an internal investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure.

This is a breaking article and will be updated. WAVY has crews at the scene and will have more coming up.