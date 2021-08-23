Man shot around E Street and Briarfield Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot overnight in Hampton.

Authorities were notified around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim who was dropped off a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say their preliminary investigation found the man was shot in the area of E Street and Briarfield Road. There’s no suspect information at this time, but detectives are working to gain the victim’s cooperation.