Man shot around E Street and Briarfield Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot overnight in Hampton.

Authorities were notified around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim who was dropped off a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say their preliminary investigation found the man was shot in the area of E Street and Briarfield Road. There’s no suspect information at this time, but detectives are working to gain the victim’s cooperation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

