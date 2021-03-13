Man dies after shooting on Abbey Court in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide Saturday night after they say a man died following an earlier shooting.

The call came in at 2:19 p.m. for the incident in the 3700 block of Abbey Court in Hampton.

Police say the victim was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was visiting a residence on Abbey Court when he was shot by an unknown individual, police say.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next-of-kin has been notified.

A 44-year-old woman was also injured in a shooting in the 1000 block of W. Pembroke Avenue in Hampton around 6 p.m. Saturday evening.