HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Hampton on Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Milford Avenue. That’s near the intersection of Shell Road and LaSalle Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries after being shot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As part of the investigation, police learned that several homes had been hit by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to learn what the motive and circumstances of the shooting were.