HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday afternoon in Hampton
Police tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 2300 block of Shell Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in front of a mobile home.
He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Hampton police have not identified the victim nor named a suspect in the case.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.