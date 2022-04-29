HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday afternoon in Hampton

Police tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 2300 block of Shell Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in front of a mobile home.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hampton police have not identified the victim nor named a suspect in the case.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 