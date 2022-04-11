HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a suspect or suspects in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Monday night in Hampton.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Seward Drive.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation showed the man was in front of a home when he was shot “during an exchange of gunfire,” police said.

Police said the motive and circumstances of the shooting were still under investigation as of 8:40 p.m. Monday.