Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting on Spruce Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton detectives are investigating a shooting incident after an adult male was dropped off at Hampton Sentara CarePlex Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they received the call around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The 37-year-old male indicated he was shot on Spruce Street in a drive-by shooting, according to police. Further investigation revealed it happened near the 700-block.

The victim has been transported to another local hospital for further treatment and is in stable condition.

At this time the incident is under investigation and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Hampton Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

