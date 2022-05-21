HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning.

According to police, they got the call for the shooting around 9:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Piazza Place.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man who had been struck by gunfire. The victim was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking on Albany Drive when he was struck by gunfire. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

