HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– Police are investigating a shooting in Hampton Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Childs Avenue at 12:38 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a man in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was outside in the area when an unknown suspect(s) fired several shots towards him. An unoccupied residence and occupied vehicle were struck. No other injuries were reported.

There is no suspect information at this time.