HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man is seriously injured following a shooting Sunday night in Hampton.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Breckinridge Ct. Police say a man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is the third shooting to happen in Hampton over the weekend. One woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after a shooting on Lasalle Avenue. A man was also seriously injured following a shooting a couple of hours later on Sacramento Drive.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.