HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been convicted of a homicide that happened in April of 2021.

Ramel Lawson Jr. was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the homicide of Niguel Amar Russell, 18, of Hampton.

On April 14, 2021, Hampton police say Russell was walking down Triple Crown Court in Hampton when he was shot by a passing vehicle.

Lawson was found guilty of the following charges, second-degree murder, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, shooting in a public place and causing injury, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.