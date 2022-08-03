HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after lying to police about his involvement in an Interstate 64 crash in February 2020 that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Kalik K. Newsome (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

On July 28 Kalik Kydarial Newsome was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years suspended for involuntary manslaughter, and five years with four years suspended for felony elude. He was also given 20 years of supervised probation.

The charges stem from the incident on February 7, 2020 when Newsome refused to pull over for police and lost control of the vehicle while trying to exit the interstate onto Mallory Street. Newsome was ejected from the vehicle and the 23-year-old victim, Robert Lee Ham II, was located inside the car.

During a preliminary statement, Newsome told police that Ham was driving the vehicle during the incident. After further investigation, police say Newsome’s statement was false and that he was the one driving the vehicle.

Newsome turned himself in on October 2, 2020 at the Hampton City Jail.