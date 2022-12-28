HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.

According to Newport News police, officers were sent to a local hospital in the city after they received a call around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday regarding a man who had walked in at the facility.

The victim sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound. After further investigation, police determined that the shooting occurred in Hampton.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.