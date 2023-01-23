HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 53-year-old man is recovering after a shooting incident Friday night in Hampton.

Police received a call just after 9 p.m. about a patient who arrived at the Sentara Careplex with a gunshot wound. He was treated for a non life-threatening injury.

The victim told investigators he was walking along Armistead Avenue near Deerfield Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire. He flagged down a driver he didn’t know, who took him to the hospital.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

If you have information that could help police with this case, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.