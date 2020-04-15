Man pronounced dead after being found with gunshot injuries at Hampton car crash scene

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say they are investigating a vehicle crash in which one man was found dead and with gunshot wounds.

Police say they responded to a vehicle crash in the 200 block of Marcella Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived to find one man with gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say whether it was the gunshot wounds or crash that contributed to the man’s death, or if there was anyone else involved in the crash.

Police said there is no further information as of 9:45 p.m.

