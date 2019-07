HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to a 2018 shooting at the Phoebus Auction Gallery in Hampton.

Court records show Joshua James Hartman entered the plea on Wednesday. A reckless handling of a firearm charge was nolle prossed, or set aside.

Hartman, an employee of the gallery at the time, was arrested after a fellow employee was killed in the shooting.

Hartman’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.