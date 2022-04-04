HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Sunday evening.

According to police, the call came in around 10:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from non life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot while inside his vehicle in the 400 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

The motives and circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.