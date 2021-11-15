Man injured in drive-by shooting on W Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating after a man was shot and injured on West Chamberlin Avenue Monday night.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of West Chamberlin Avenue.

Officers arrived to find one man with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the man was in the area when he was hit by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

There was no suspect information released as of 10 p.m. Monday.

Police said the motive and circumstances are still under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.