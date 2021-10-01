Man injured in shooting on Union Street in Hampton Friday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and injured Friday night in Hampton, police said.

Hampton police said the call reporting the shooting came in around 8:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Union Street.

Officers arrived to find a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injury is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Initial investigation revealed the man was walking down the street when he was shot.

The motive and circumstances remain under investigation. Investigators are working with the man to “gain his cooperation,” police said.

There was no suspect information as of 9:30 p.m.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

