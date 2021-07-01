Man injured in drive-by shooting on West Queen Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A drive-by shooting left a 27-year-old man injured Thursday night in Hampton.
Police responded to a call about the shooting around 6:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Queen Street.
Officers arrived to find a 27-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
Initial investigation by police indicates the man was shot by someone in a passing vehicle as he was walking in the area.
The motive and circumstances remain under investigation.
Police did not have any suspect information as of 9:15 p.m.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
