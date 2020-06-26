Man injured in Chamberlin Road shooting in Hampton; police seek suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection with a shooting that left a man injured Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the shooting around 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Chamberlin Road.

They found the injured man and took him to a local hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was walking in the area when he was shot. The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

There is no suspect information as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

