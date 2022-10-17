HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they currently investigating a shooting that injured a man in Hampton Monday afternoon.

According to Hampton police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Jamestown Avenue and Teach Street. A man sustained non life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information and possible additional injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.