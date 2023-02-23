HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Hampton.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 1:02 p.m. in the 700 block of Hemlock Ave. Police say a man on scene suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.