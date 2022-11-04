HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in Hampton.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a walk-in gunshot victim around 6:30 p.m. at a local hospital.

When police arrived on scene, officers found a 34-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was traveling in the area of Andrews Boulevard and Woodland Road when he was struck by gunfire from another vehicle.

The man appeared to be the intended target, police say.

No further information, including suspect information, has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.