HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are now investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Victoria Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m.

According to reports, one adult man suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Officers are on scene investigating a shooting that just occurred in the 4000-block of Victoria Blvd. Call received at 5:38pm, one adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/KtVDScHhug — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) August 3, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

