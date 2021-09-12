Man injured during shooting at 7-Eleven parking lot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was injured during a shooting in Hampton late Saturday evening.
According to police, they got the call for the shooting just after 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road.
When they got to the scene, officers found a 28-year-old man with non life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was in a verbal exchange with a group of people in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven when the victim and the suspects pulled out firearms and exchanged gunfire.
Police say the shooting is still under investigation.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
