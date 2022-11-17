HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after an argument turned into a stabbing in Hampton early Thursday morning.

According to Hampton police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:10 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Noth King Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that it began as an argument between the victim and a known suspect inside a business. The argument then turned physical in the parking lot where the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim.

Police say all parties involved have been located.

No further information has been released.