HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a man was struck by a stray bullet overnight while gunfire was exchanged in the area of Briarfield Park.

At this time, police don’t have details about the parties involved in the shooting in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road, but anyone with information is asked to contact them.

The 19-year-old victim walked into a local hospital just before 1:45 a.m. Monday for treatment of the non life-threatening wound.