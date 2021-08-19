Man has life-threatening injuries after crash involving motorcycle, vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle Thursday night.
Police responded to the crash in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.
There was no further information on the crash as of 11:45 p.m., police said.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.