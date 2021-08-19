Man has life-threatening injuries after crash involving motorcycle, vehicle in Hampton

Crash involving vehicle and motorcycle in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Aug. 19, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Hampton Police Division)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle Thursday night.

Police responded to the crash in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

There was no further information on the crash as of 11:45 p.m., police said.

