HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a deadly shooting in Hampton in 2019.

According to online court records, Kaleb Nicol entered an Alford plea on March 28 on charges of voluntary manslaughter and shooting or stabbing in the commission of a felony.

An Alford plea means a defendant maintains their innocence but admits prosecutors have enough evidence to prove guilt.

Several charges against Nicol were dropped, including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and three counts of maliciously shooting at an occupied building.

Nicol was initially charged with murder in connection with a shooting near Nickerson Boulevard and Bridgeport Cove. 22-year-old Cedric Bryant died in the shooting.

A pre-sentence report hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 8.