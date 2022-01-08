Man found shot to death inside W Pembroke Ave apartment in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are now investigating after a man was found dead on the scene inside an apartment Friday afternoon.

According to police, they got a call regarding a person who had been found deceased inside an apartment in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Friday.

When they got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as 31-year-old Tyrique Brandy Moore, dead on the scene.

After further investigation, police discovered that Moore has been struck by gunfire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.