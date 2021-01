HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police were called to investigate a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Officers are on scene now, in the 3800 block of Victoria Boulevard.

They were notified of the shooting at 9:42 a.m., according to Hampton Police.

A man was found shot inside a home at that location and later pronounced dead. This case is being investigated as a homicide.

