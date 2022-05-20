HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police said a man was injured in a shooting Friday night.
Police received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash in the area of Victoria Boulevard and Powhatan Parkway around 7:10 p.m. Friday.
Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
The preliminary investigation by police indicated the man was shot at an “unknown location.”
The motive and circumstances are still under investigation.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.