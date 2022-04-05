HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in Hampton Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to the incident just before 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a person found dead in the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive.

Members from both Hampton police and Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the call. When they got to the scene, officials found a man dead inside the home. Officials also found “evidence of a fire” inside.

The cause of the man’s death has not yet been released.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.