Police: Man found dead in vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say a man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday night.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the man was found dead in the first block of Sacramento Drive. The call reporting the incident was received around 9:50 p.m.

Police say there is no further information at this time.

