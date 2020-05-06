HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say a man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday night.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Police say the man was found dead in the first block of Sacramento Drive. The call reporting the incident was received around 9:50 p.m.
Police say there is no further information at this time.
Latest Posts:
- Crews fight apartment fire on 12th Bay Street in Norfolk
- Police: Man found dead in vehicle in Hampton
- Hoda and Jenna give 38-year Accomack teacher surprise virtual retirement party
- Norfolk Police chief asks community to help stop guns from ‘getting into the wrong hands’
- Newport News Shipbuilding gives option for COVID-19 unpaid leave of absence