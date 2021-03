HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton say a man was pronounced dead at the scene following a stabbing incident Sunday morning.

According to Hampton Police, officers got the call for the incident just after 10 a.m. Sunday in the first block of Roland Drive.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman has been detained in connection to the incident.

There are no further details at the moment.

