HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is now underway following an overnight shooting inside Howmet Aerospace in Hampton.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a shooting that just occurred at Howmet Aerospace in the first block of Howmet Drive just after 12 a.m. Saturday.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man who had been struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting revealed that the incident occurred inside the building.

Officials say all parties involved have been identified and are cooperating.

No further information has been released.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.