Man faces 5 years following guilty verdict in 5-month-old son’s death

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Hampton was found guilty of felony homicide in the death of his 5-month old son in 2016.

According to Hampton Commonwealth Attorney Anton Bell, Montreaz Berry was found guilty of felony homicide in connection to an incident that occurred in January 27, 2016.

On that day, reports say officials got a call for medical service around 1:30 p.m. for a 5-month-old infant boy in the 1st block of Lakeshore Drive in Hampton.

Hampton Fire and Rescue officials responded to the call and rushed the infant to a local hospital where police officers later responded to further investigate the incident.

Two days later on January 29, the infant, identified as Chandler Berry, the suspect’s son, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries from the incident.

Reports from the medical examiner say the child died of blunt force injuries to the head.

After further investigation, authorities revealed that the suspect physically assaulted the victim when they were the only two present in the home when the incident happened.

Berry was later arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of abuse and neglect of children.

After a three-day trial that ended on January 10 of this year, jurors found Montreaz Berry guilty of felony homicide and recommended a sentence of 5 years behind bars.

His formal sentencing will be on April 22.