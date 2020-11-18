Man, dog shot on Webster Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man and his dog were shot after a confrontation on Webster Street Wednesday afternoon, Hampton Police said.

Police responded to the 300 block of Webster Street around 3:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a 62-year-old man who had been shot. He was then taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Initial investigation indicates the man was working on a home in that area when he was shot by an unknown person during a confrontation.

During that time, the person also shot the man’s dog.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian. Its status was unknown as of 8:30 p.m.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Police did not have suspect information to release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: